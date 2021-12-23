Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.92. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

