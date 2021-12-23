Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 32,944 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.2% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $82,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

