Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 15.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ORAN opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

