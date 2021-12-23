Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,839 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

