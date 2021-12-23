Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

