John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 4,334 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,258. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.