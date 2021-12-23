Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,240,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.52 and a 200 day moving average of $309.49. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $343.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

