Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 31,935 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 57.9% in the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

