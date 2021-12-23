John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

