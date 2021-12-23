Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $4.29 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

