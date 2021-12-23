Sierra Capital LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $397,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRPC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

