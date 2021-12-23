Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 53,934 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 645,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.95 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

