Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,100 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

