Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,873 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.04 and a 200-day moving average of $390.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

