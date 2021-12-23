Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.89 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.