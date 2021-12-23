Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $435,000 Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 13.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

