Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,128 shares during the period. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises about 2.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.14% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

