Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,900 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 170.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $207.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,780 shares of company stock valued at $37,387,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

