Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $261,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 762,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 722,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

