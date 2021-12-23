Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $1.54 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

