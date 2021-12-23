Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 71 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

