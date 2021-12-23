Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day moving average is $345.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

