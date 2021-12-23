Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High at $220.00

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $219.58, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

