DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $476,615.23

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $476,615.23 and $26,047.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00191381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009424 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006931 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004080 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002027 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

