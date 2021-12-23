Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. 495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.17. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.