Adams Wealth Management Sells 2,524 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after buying an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 2,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.