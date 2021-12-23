Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $359.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

