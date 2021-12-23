Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $685.71. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $650.75 and a 200 day moving average of $610.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $696.58. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

