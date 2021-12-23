61,173 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

