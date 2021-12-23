Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $208,723.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00279716 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003606 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

