Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.56

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 33.56 and last traded at 33.08, with a volume of 1978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 31.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is 26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

