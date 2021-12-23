Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $4.09. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 10,879 shares changing hands.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

