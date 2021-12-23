Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

NYSE TEL traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,090. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

