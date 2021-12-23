Analysts Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,591. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

