Analysts Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,591. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.