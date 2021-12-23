$530.90 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $530.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.60 million to $723.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $274.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.