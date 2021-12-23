Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.15. 5,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,153. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

