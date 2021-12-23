Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

