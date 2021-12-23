Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.55 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,081. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

