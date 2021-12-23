Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $358.10 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

