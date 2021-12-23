3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,798. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

