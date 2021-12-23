Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Skylight Health Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

SLHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.42 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

