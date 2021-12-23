Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Skylight Health Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

SLHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.42 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.