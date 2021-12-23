Raymond James & Associates Sells 151,648 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.86% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $171,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

MDY opened at $505.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $409.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

