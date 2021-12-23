Analysts Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce $18.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.24 million and the lowest is $17.96 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $71.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $72.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $79.99 million to $83.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoWeb stock remained flat at $$3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.20.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

