$524.16 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post sales of $524.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.80 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $626.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 118.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 87.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1,819.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. 11,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

