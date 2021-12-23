Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829,800 shares during the period. Quotient Technology makes up about 4.5% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Quotient Technology worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

