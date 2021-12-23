Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NYSE:APO opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

