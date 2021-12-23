Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $351.81 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.47 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.