Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 307.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $516.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

