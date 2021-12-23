Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Shares of APOG opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.95%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

