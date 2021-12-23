New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,275 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 901,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,275 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $176,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.